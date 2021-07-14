Protomartyr Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates With The Breeders’ Kelley Deal

Home News Ellie Lin July 14th, 2021 - 10:36 AM

Post-punk band Protomartyr has announced their upcoming tour dates for their 2020 album Ultimate Success Today. The tour will take them through the middle and eastern US, and they’ll be joined by Kelley Deal of The Breeders.

The tour begins Nov. 8, 2021 at Chicago’s Empty Bottle. They’ll travel to venues like the Cactus Club in Milwaukee, Detroit’s UFO Factory, Philadelphia’s Underground Arts and Brooklyn, N.Y. ‘s Elsewhere before wrapping up their tour in Pittsburgh on Nov. 21 at Club Cafe.

Protomartyr also released a film to accompany Ultimate Success Today. To watch the film, click here.

Some members of Protomartyr recently joined forces with members of Preoccupation and Nancy Sinatra’s daughter to form a band called Bloodslide. They released a single called “Pica” in March 2021.

Mxdwn author Phoebe Smith reviewed Ultimate Success Today, writing “Ultimate Success Today is not for the faint of heart, but post-punk fans will be thrilled with the intensity Protomartyr pours into every track. [They] pack a powerful punch in each song as they explore the cyclical nature of life, pondering the fundamental truth that all things must come to an end. Though the heavy baritone vocals almost juxtapose the lighter more energetic instrumentals, their interplay represents the way the band managed to produce a hint of optimism in an album that has an overall dark, morose feel… Overall, Protomartyr delivers when it comes to Ultimate Success Today. The band remains cutting-edge, unafraid to explore and experiment to maintain a unique sound. Protomartyr truly continues to stand out from the rest and Ultimate Success Today was ultimately a huge success for the band.”

Protomartyr Fall 2021 tour dates:

11/08 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

11/09 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

11/10 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

11/11 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

11/12 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s

11/13 – Detroit, MI – UFO Factory

11/14 – Detroit, MI – UFO Factory

11/16 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

11/19 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

11/20 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

11/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe