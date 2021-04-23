Bloodslide Featuring Members of Preoccupations and Protomartyr Share Visually Warped New Video for “Trap Door” 

Home News Krista Marple April 23rd, 2021 - 8:01 PM

Bloodslide has released their new track “Trap Door” with a music video alongside it. The song is set to be featured on their forthcoming self-titled EP, which is due sometime in July. The band consists of Mike Wallace of Preoccupations, Greg Ahee of Protomartyr and Frank Sinatra’s granddaughter Aj Lambert.

“Trap Door” is an explosive, heavily-instrument based tune with ominous vocals. The music video for the track matches the chaotic energy that the song itself holds. Throughout the entirety of it, shaky, sporadic images are shown transitioning into one another. The video comes with a warning for those who have seizures or photosensitive epilepsy because the video may trigger those reactions.

According to a press release, the band describes the video by stating, “We visit a world which is similar to our own, one which is beginning to become overgrown with decay. Decay and waste from the hubris of humankind. Now living in an organic world which has become more smoke than flora. This world is one which is overcome with smog and sickness, and we watch it waste away in front of our eyes, we cannot bear to witness it, and retreat within the digital screens which spread across the world. Screens which grow and multiply, not so dissimilar from the sickness we flee from.”

The band first made their debut mid-March with the release of their first single “Pica.” The song was the first of the four that Bloodslide has planned to drop prior to the release of their upcoming self-titled EP.

Although Bloodslide is still on the newer side of things, the collaboration between Preoccupations and Protomartyr has already taken place in prior years. In 2018, the bands announced the collaborative release of a split 7” along with each band covering a song that was originally performed by the other. Protomartyr had covered Preoccupations’ “Forbidden” while Preoccupations performed Protomartyr’s “Pontiac ’87.” Around the same time, the bands had gone on a co-headlining tour together.