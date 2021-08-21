Between The Buried and Me Debut Artistic Music Video for “The Future Is Behind Us”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 21st, 2021 - 5:41 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Theprp, Between The Buried and Me have debuted an artistic music video for their song, “The Future Is Behind Us.” The music video came alongside the release of Between The Buried And Me’s new album, Colors II.

“The Future Is Behind Us” is a whirlwind of a song. Starting with a synthpop-like melody, the song evolves into a funky metal groove with a hopping drum beat. The vocals start off tame and smooth until ultimately devolving into menacing screams. The video shows many cool shots of the band surrounded by white walls and sculptures. The music video was directed by Erez Bader.

Bader said about his concept for the music video: “While the band’s mind-blowing performance is front and center, the subtle narrative begins within these quite literal white walls, which in this video I think of as a sort-of temple. The ‘sculpture-people’ as I call them (who represent the first album), congregate at this towering, abstract painting within the white walls; a holy conduit they’ve sought to undergo a long-awaited dark ritual. Tommy floats past the world, carrying this growing darkness as it blooms around him in the wilderness and is brought into our cities, eventually culminating in the dark sludge that entirely consumes the white walls themselves. Within the darkness, the sculptures birth a child – a creation of their own, and it’s released into our world. There’s a weird transfer of power as a work of art nears completion. It becomes its own author and starts guiding you to its final form; something new entirely. So while I have my own intention behind the video, I’m forced to be cheesy and quote the new record, ‘I’m not the writer, it’s you.’”

Recently in July, Between The Buried and Me released a blisteringly intense nine minute prog metal track titled, “Revolution In Limbo.” They also released a cute, cartoonishly animated video for their song “Fix The Error.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna