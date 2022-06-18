SBTRKT Unveils Cinematic New Song And Video “Bodmin Moor”

Home News Abigail Lee June 18th, 2022 - 5:55 PM

Six years since his last album SAVE YOURSELF, the elusive SBTRKT returns with a single track, “Bodmin Moor,” and an accompanying video directed by THE REST. The new track, video and teaser preceding both take on a similar aesthetic to earlier releases, crafting an eerie environment by pairing animation with sinister imagery.

The video’s director, THE REST, has worked with many artists to craft engaging works, including but not limited to Slow thai, Skepta and A$AP Rocky. This video is only the first glimpse and installment of the world SBTRKT has created.

Released on June 13, 2022, the teaser shows a kid watching a cartoon panther on a TV set through a store window. The street he is on is foggy and otherwise deserted. A man falls (or is pushed?) and drops something that the child opens; a loud, ominous sound overwhelms the viewer as the screen turns to black. We get a taste of the song when viewing the cartoon, but the teaser seems to hint at the incoming release’s overall tone more than the song itself.

Watch the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBTRKT (@sbtrkt)

“Equal parts rapturous and humid,” the “Bodmin Moor” video opens with an electric, heavy beat, and it’s about 30 seconds in that we catch the first sight of the tapestry the child from the teaser opens. This time, however, it’s given to a man. Imagery of beasts, perhaps a panther or wolf, are repeatedly brought up, and the audience is reminded of the animated panther seen in the teaser.

The video is certainly cinematic, and the song helps raise the tension and set the tone of the story the audience watches.

Watch the rest of the unsettling, powerful video here:

More is sure to come soon from SBTRKT.