Godflesh Announces New Album Purge for June 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today metal band Godflesh have announced they will be releasing their album Purge on June 9 by Avalanche Records. The album has Godflesh revisiting and updating the concepts of their 1992 record PURE, as well as bringing a whole host of new musical concepts. Purge brings 90s hip hop grooves and puts them through the band’s filter to create unique music.

Godflesh delivers alien grooves that swing while retaining the psychedelic, bad trip edge with layer upon layer of filth and heaviness. Purge is referenced directly to songwriter and creator Justin K. Broadrick who uses Godflesh‘s music as a temporary relief from his diagnosed autism and PTSD.

It’s the next stage in a journey Broadrick has been on since he began creating music, feeling alone and like an outsider in any scene or group, from childhood through to adulthood.

The music of Godflesh gives Broadrick the meaning to express a lifetime of feeling misunderstood and overwhelmed by hyper-sensitivity. The band is the vehicle to provide some sense of catharsis and transcendence; a way of communicating overload, as well as the constant disenchantment at the human condition, and man’s abuse of power and the systems that chain us.

Also Purge references the cycle of horror that man always has and always will put us through; those in positions of power revel in the infliction of pain and horror upon individuals – in the name of their religion, their power, their money, their flags.

Purge tracklist

NERO LAND LORD ARMY OF NON LAZARUS LEPER PERMISSION THE FATHER MYTHOLOGY OF SELF YOU ARE THE JUDGE, THE JURY, AND THE EXECUTIONER

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva