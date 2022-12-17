New Music Collab Pynuka (Godflesh, C Trip A, Antibalas) Release Two New Dynamic Singles “Breath” And “Burn It All”

Home News Hannah Boyle December 17th, 2022 - 6:13 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The new artist collaboration named PYNUKA, made up of bands C Trip A, ​​Godflesh, and Antibalas, released two new singles. Singles “Breath” and “Burn It All” were released simultaneously on all streaming services over the last week. PYNUKA utilized grammy winning engineer Vlado Meller (known for work with artists Beastie Boys and Shakira) in the making of the two new singles. “Burn It All” and ‘Breath” join PYNUKA’s discography along with single “Tá N’agua”, which was also released earlier this year.

“Burn It All” is a slower, sweet song almost as depressing as its name. The emotional song, despite its melancholic melody, carries a more hopeful message within its lyrics: “Just burn it all, we can start over again”. The song’s release time fits perfectly with the upcoming new year. In a season in which people confront their past year and the choices they made along the way to end up where they are on the holidays, be it surrounded by loved ones or alone, the song captures the bittersweet emotions that follow. The song is reflective but positive, which is perfect for the month of December. It is never too late to start over.

You can listen to “Burn It All” below.

The second single, “Breath”, has a slightly more upbeat sound. The song also fits the new year theme with lyrics “thinking about what’s next”. The song follows the same bittersweet pattern as “Burn It All” but focuses less on the choices of the past and puts more of an emphasis on the choices that follow. The song is just as emotional and personal as the first of the singles, and is just as reflective, but the song fills the listener with a greater sense of peace and hope with it’s upbeat melody.

You can listen to “Breath” below.



