Founder of Legendary Experimental Band Godflesh’s Justin K. Broadrick Announces Pale Sketcher’s Unearthed Album Golden Skin for Sept 2022 Release and Shares Electric Song “I’m Your Possession”

The founder of the legendary experimental band Godflesh, Justin K. Broadrick, has announced an unearthed album from his Pale Sketcher era. Written and recorded between 2009-2013, Golden Skin will be released on September 23 via GIVE/TAKE, while pre-orders will begin on August 26.

The album was originally scheduled for release under Richard D. James’ (Aphex Twin) Rephlex Records before it shuttered permanently. Broadrick has now completed the album specifically for release on GIVE/TAKE. He has also released a new song, titled “I’m Your Possession”. The song features a synth beat over haunting vocals that can only be described as “dream-like” and “devastatingly beautiful”. It’s got an electric quality to it that keeps listeners on their toes. It’s the first Pale Sketcher song to be released in years, so fans of Broadrick’s definitely won’t want to miss it.

<a href="https://palesketcher.bandcamp.com/album/golden-skin">Golden Skin by Pale Sketcher</a>

Justin Broadrick is well-known in the heavy scene. He joined Cavalera Conspiracy on one of their albums back in 2017, around the same time his band Godflesh was publishing a new album which included the song “Post Self”. His other project, Jesu, released an album entitled Terminus back in November 2020. Jesu’s first new album in 7 years, it included songs such as “When I Was Small” and “Alone”.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat