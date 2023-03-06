Arctic Monkeys Shares Captivating Video for Song “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2023 - 1:27 PM

Following the news of a third headlining performance at this year’s Glastonbury festival, rock band Arctic Monkeys have released the video for “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” from their album The Car. The video was shot during the band’s recent Australian and South American tour dates and it is directed by Ben Chappell and edited by Matt Cronin.

According to nme.com “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” is the fourth music video to be released from The Car following ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”, “Body Paint” and “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.”

During a 2013 interview Alex Turner mentioned how the track is a memory the band’s 2013 album AM.

“That [song] does remind me a little bit of some of the desert-ier side of the ‘AM’ record from 2013. It feels like there’s still a bit of that dust in there.”

The frontman adds: “Sculptures…’ came about after guitarist Jamie Cook “got a Moog synthesiser and put a drum machine through it, and made that sound”

Arctic Monkeys are on tour in Asia, will be returning to the UK and Ireland for their sold-out stadium shows leading up to their Glastonbury performance on June 23.

Also the band will be touring North America with including multiple dates at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Los Angeles’s KIA Forum and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre this fall.

