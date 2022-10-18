Arctic Monkeys Shares Video for New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I think I am” Shot at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre

Home News Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 10:41 AM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced the release of their music “I Ain’t Quite Where I think I am” which is filmed at the Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. “I Ain’t Quite Where I think I am” is from the band‘s upcoming LP The Car which will be released on October 28.

The Car was written by the band‘s frontman Alex Turner and produced by James Ford (Florence and the Machine, Depeche Mode, Foals). Also Arctic Monkeys recorded the LP at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris and in RAK Studios in London.

“You have to follow your instincts in the same way you did in the first place. It’s a response I’ve had to other things we’ve composed. This idea of something sounding ‘cinematic.’ I never completely subscribe to it, but it’s louder this time.” said Turner

In light of the news about a new music video and LP, the band will be returning to North America next year. The tour kicks will start on August 25 at The Armory in Minneapolis and end on September 29 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Special guests for the tour will be Fontaines D.C.