Arctic Monkeys Debut More New Songs Live During Kings Theatre Show

Arctic Monkeys headline at day three of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 18, 2022.

The Arctic Monkeys, in heavy anticipation for their upcoming seventh album titled The Car, debuted three more new songs during their live performance at Kings Theatre on September 22nd. In addition to playing their recently-released single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, off the album set to be released on October 21st via Domino, the Sheffield band performed a number of yet unreleased songs such as “Body Paint,” “Mr. Schwartz,” and also “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” from the new record (Brooklyn Vegan) On top of these new songs, the band played a range of songs encompassing every era of their extensive music career, showcasing a catalog whose music, through its seamless transition from new to old tracks, exudes timelessness through its unrivaled lyricism and retro homages.

The band’s passionate fanbase and high anticipation for the upcoming album can also be seen during the performance. Despite the single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’s” very recent release, much to lead singer Alex Turner’s delight, most onlookers sang along with his vocals with ease, hitting each note and pausing wherever necessary as if the song had been out for years instead of days. According to Erica Campbell from NME, “As the track’s title rings through the historic theatre at the final refrain, a massive disco ball lowers from the ceiling, transforming the Brooklyn venue with the flickering lights of a ’70s lounge,” turning the theatre that transcends time, transporting all onlookers into a meandering vision of a ballroom located in the past.

Arctic Monkeys @ Kings Theatre – 9/22/22 Setlist (via)

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball (Live debut)

One Point Perspective

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

Arabella

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

The Ultracheese

Body Paint (Live debut)

Brainstorm

Potion Approaching

Do I Wanna Know?

That’s Where You’re Wrong

Knee Socks

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Pretty Visitors

From the Ritz to the Rubble

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

Encore:

Mr. Schwartz (Live debut)

Cornerstone

505

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt