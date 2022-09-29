Arctic Monkeys Turn Vintage in Video for New Single “Body Paint”

Home News Karan Singh September 29th, 2022 - 2:04 PM

Arctic Monkeys headline at day three of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 18, 2022.

English sweethearts the Arctic Monkeys have launched the latest single from their upcoming album, due on October 21. “Body Paint” features frontman Alex Turner chaneling his knack for ballads, something he has taken to more and more in his recent work. The video was directed by Brook Linder and filmed in London and Missouri. Check out the song and video below:

The band will be performing the above song on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. The Arctic Monkeys have proven their ability to adapt as they swing from one extreme to the other in pursuing different sounds and styles. The new single showcases a side to them that contrasts the louder, garage-influenced approach that initially gave them their start. Though they frequently revisit that as well, their scope has broadened a great deal over the years.

Tickets for the band’s forthcoming UK and Irish tour are on sale tomorrow at 9am. A second Manchester date has been added off the back of a sold-out pre-sale.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt