Cate Blanchett Stars in Sparks Music Video for “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte”

Pop duo Sparks have released the title track for their upcoming 26 studio album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, set to be released Friday, May 26 via Island Records. Along with the single, the band released the music video as well, starring Academy Award winner actress Cate Blanchett. Check out the song and video below.

The music video, directed by Ron and Russell Mael, features the Mael brothers performing the song as Blanchett stands center stage in a bright yellow suit and dances for the three minutes of the song. “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year,” share the Mael’s, “little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte marks Sparks’ first release with Island Records label in almost five decades, following such classics as 1974’s Kimono My House. To celebrate the album, the duo will be embarking on an extensive world tour with special guests They Might Be Giants. The tour will kick off on Tuesday, May 23 at New Theatre Oxford in Oxford, UK. The tour will see the duo through festival performances and several cities and countries before wrapping up on Tuesday, July 25 at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan. Create Your Own Packages tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 am (PT). Sparks Fan Club presales begin Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 am (PT). General on-sales follow on Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 am (PT). Find tickets and more information here.

Sparks tour dates are as follows:

* Festival Appearance = They Might Be Giants

5/23 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre Oxford

5/24 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

5/26 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

5/27 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

5/29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

5/30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

6/2 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona *

6/8 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid *

6/10 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto *

6/13 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

6/14 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

6/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

6/18 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

6/20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

6/22 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

6/27 – New York, NY, USA – Beacon Theatre

6/28 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Keswick Theatre

6/30 – Washington, DC, USA – Lincoln Theatre

7/1 – Boston, MA, USA – The Wilbur

7/3 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

7/5 – Chicago, IL, USA – Copernicus Center

7/6 – Milwaukee, WI, USA – Pabst Theater

7/8 – Kansas City, MO, USA – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

7/9 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

7/12 – Dallas, TX, USA – Texas Theatre

7/13 – Austin, TX, USA – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

7/16 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Hollywood Bowl =

7/24 – Osaka, Japan – Namba Hatch

7/25 – Tokyo, Japan – Line Cube Shibuya

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte track listing is as follows:

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Veronica Lake

Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is

Escalator

The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight

You Were Meant For Me

Not That Well-Defined

We Go Dancing

When You Leave

Take Me For A Ride

It’s Sunny Today

A Love Story

It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

Gee, That Was Fun

Stream “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” here.