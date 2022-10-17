Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182 Reunion: ‘I Am Genuinely Glad That They’re A Family Again’

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

As the world shakes with excitement regrading the news of Blink-182 returning with the classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, former band mate and current member of Alkaline Trio Matt Skiba shares his thoughts and feelings toward Blink-182‘s return to its original lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skiba, Matthew T. (@matttskiba)

“What’s happened between Tom and his bandmates is between them. I really am genuinely glad, as a fan of the band, that they’re a family again. There’s just a lot that I don’t know about the record. I saw the tour dates and everything. I saw the teaser video, which I thought was pretty cute and funny. And it seems like it’s going to be huge. It seems like people are really psyched about it, and I’m one of those people too. I’m honored to have been asked to fill in for Tom or to join the band or however you want to phrase it. I’m proud of the work that I did with them. We had a great time. I mean, I was just talking to Mark this morning about the new Cormac McCarthy book. There’s no bad blood, there’s no drama, there’s no nothing. It’s just the next chapter in the band’s life. And I think anyone, whether it’s my dad getting sick or Mark getting sick, it just sharpens your appreciation for those people in your lives, no matter how dinged up it can get. It’s like, it can always be ironed out. I’m nothing but thankful for my time with the band and to be sitting here having this conversation with you about it.” said Skiba