Meg Myers Releases Empowering New Single “My Mirror”

Cait Stoddard February 28th, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Today artist Meg Myers released her the second “My Mirror” from her upcoming album TZIA which will be release on March 24th. In the press release Meyers describers what “My Mirror” means to her.

“From my perspective, we are one universe expressing itself through many physical vessels, remembering itself, getting to know itself. ‘My Mirror’ is really about the importance of relationships and what great reflections they can be to activate the parts of us that have been laying dormant.”

The singer adds: “I believe all types of relationships have the power to significantly shift us into greater levels of awareness and bring accelerated growth when we are willing to learn from them and be open to understanding their true purpose.”

In regards to her upcoming album TZIA, Myers describes in her own words what the meaning of TZIA is.

“TZIA is the manifestation of a 4-year-long journey of healing, existential awakening, transformation, and rebirth. I am so grateful to be able to share this light and the insights I have gained with you through this exploration and expression of my deepest and most raw and honest feelings that have emerged from this period of self-reflection.”

TZIA TRACKLISTING:

CHILDREN OF THE LIGHT II A NEW SOCIETY ME HTIS (featuring Carmen Vandenburg and Luna Shadows) T33NAGERS MY MIRROR I JUST WANNA TOUCH SOMEBODY WASTE OF CONFETTI NUMB (Linkin Park cover) OVARIES SPEAK SEARCHING FOR THE TRUTH TZIA BLUEBIRD SOPHIA <144> ELEVENELEVEN