Meg Myers Shares Electrifying New Single ME, Announces New Album TZIA for March 2023 Release and 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 31st, 2023 - 6:47 PM

According to soundspheremag.com artist Meg Myers released her newest single “ME” which is from her upcoming album TZIA. The album will be released on March 24 by Sumerian Records and to help spread the joy about “ME” and TZIA, Meyers went on social media to tell the word about the exciting new about the new music and album.

ME song + video out NOW (in my bio link)‼️‼️‼️ Also, I am so proud to announce I’ll be releasing my 3rd album titled TZIA 3.24 Pre-order NOW (in my bio link)

⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/moiiuMBoKb — MEG MYERS (@megmyers) January 31, 2023

“ME” is the leading single from TZIA and the whole composition is amazing by how the catchy musical vibe brings a strong kick of rock music. Myers‘s skills as a songwriter is fantastic because every word Myers is singing can relate to those who are listening to the song.

During an interview with soundspheremag.com Meyers talks about what set the tine for her to record “ME.”

“I wrote ‘Me’ because I needed clarity on what I was feeling about my relationship at the time, and writing is one of my most potent forms of therapy and how I receive messages from the divine. I had been coming up with all these moody songs for so long but I felt this urge to play something more upbeat, angsty, and kinda funky on the guitar. I had this major revelation writing it, where I realized everything I had been looking for in a partner was already inside of me. Which sounds cliche, but it was this very powerful moment where I was finally able to see the depth of myself.”

Also earlier today Meyers posted a tweet about the upcoming TZIA’S ARC U.S. Tour 2023. The artist will hitting the cities Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Omaha, Pittsburg before ending the tour at San Francisco.

TZIA’S ARC U.S. TOUR

with @WEATHERSband & @BANDOFSILVER Tickets & VIP available Friday at 10AM local. Sign up to receive notifications and an early presale password going live tomorrow at 10AM 💗⚡️https://t.co/lW0lS6Pnhv pic.twitter.com/4VmMvXIXEK — MEG MYERS (@megmyers) January 31, 2023

During the same interview with Meyers was asked what TIZA and the singer responded with the following statements.

“TZIA is the manifestation of a four-year-long journey of healing, existential awakening, transformation, and rebirth. I am so grateful to be able to share this light and the insights I have gained with you through this exploration and expression of my deepest and most raw and honest feelings that have emerged from this period of self-reflection.”

Meyers continues, “TZIA is here to question our belief systems and open up our hearts. It is here to inspire us to look beyond the limited lenses we have been programmed to view ourselves and the world so that we can integrate our fears and embrace our sovereignty as the wild, badass, cosmic warriors of light we were born to be.”

TZIA Track Listing:

1. CHILDREN OF THE LIGHT II

2. A NEW SOCIETY

3. ME

4. HTIS (featuring Carmen Vandenburg and Luna Shadows)

5. T33NAGERS

6. MY MIRROR

7. I JUST WANNA TOUCH SOMEBODY

8. WASTE OF CONFETTI

9. NUMB (Linkin Park cover)

10. OVARIES SPEAK

11. SEARCHING FOR THE TRUTH

12. TZIA

13. BLUEBIRD

14. SOPHIA <144>

15. ELEVENELEVEN

TZIA’S ARC U.S. Tour 2023 Dates