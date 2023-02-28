:last Katy Perry Breaks Down During ‘American Idol’ Auditions: ‘Our Country Has F***ing Failed Us’

Home News Cait Stoddard February 28th, 2023 - 4:11 PM

According to cnn.com last Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol” became emotional when a young contestant told the judges during his audition how he survived a school shooting.

21-year-old Trey Louis from Santa Fe, Texas shocked Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie by ruggedly singing the country song “Stone” by Whiskey Meyers.

When receiving a standing ovation for the performance, Louis shared his story about how he survived the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School where 10 people died.

“A gunman walked into my school. I was in art room one, and he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one. Lost a lot of friends.”

When Louis finished talking Perry began to weep and bury her face in her hands before making a notable speech

“Our country has (expletive) failed us! This is not OK! You should be singing here because you love music! Not because you had to go through that (expletive). You didn’t have to lose… friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because, you know what? I’m scared too.”