Katy Perry Unleashes “Electric” New Single in Collaboration With Pokémon

Home News Caroline Fisher May 15th, 2021 - 12:31 AM

Pop-icon Katy Perry has released a new single called “Electric,” alongside an accompanying music video. The single is part of Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary celebration, as Perry has reportedly been a big fan of the video games since she was a child.

Perry shared about the collaboration, “When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated.” She went on to say, “The song’s themes – resilience, igniting your inner light – have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.”

Watch the music video for “Electric” here:

Clean vocals and vibrant instrumentation act as the foundation for uplifting lyrics like “Gotta get up even when you fall” and “There’s no reason that this life can’t be / Electric.” Fun and energetic, the track is accompanied by an inspirational music video that depicts a young Perry following her singer-songwriter dreams.

Pokémon announced the 25th-anniversary celebration album, Pokémon 25: The Album, in March. The album will also feature Post Malone and J Balvin. Perry performed as part of a virtual inauguration celebration in January, after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office. Other artists featured included Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Demi Lovato.