mxdwn Music

Menu

Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV Announces Debut Decisive Pink Album Ticket To Fame for June 2023 Release and Share New Song “Destiny”

February 28th, 2023 - 11:10 AM

Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV Announces Debut Decisive Pink Album Ticket To Fame for June 2023 Release and Share New Song “Destiny”

According to pitchfork.com today artists Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV have announced their debut collaborative album will be under the name Decisive Pink moniker. The record Ticket to Fame will be released on June 9 by Fire and the LP features the tune “Haffmilch Holiday” and the new song “Destiny.”

Deradoorian and NV wrote the  Decisive Pink album while living in Cologne, Germany. NV will be releasing the album  Wow, this Friday  and  Deradoorian’s most recent full-length Find the Sun came out in 2020.

“Destiny” features musical  interludes which consist of electronic and rhythmic beats that create a catchy pop tempo that can cause people to tap their feet to the music, Also Deradoorian’s and NV’s skills as vocals shine brightly by how their voice brings a mellower and melodic  version of pop. Also the passion both vocalists have for music can be felt through their lovely performances.

Ticket to Fame Tracklist

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.