Greta Van Fleet Postpones More Shows as Singer Josh Kiszka Continues to Recover from Ruptured Eardrum

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to blabbermouth.net band Greta Van Fleet have postponed four more concerts to give lead singer Josh Kiszka more time to recover from a ruptured eardrum. The band has postponed this month’s shows in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento. The news f of the following postponed dates follows weeks after the band announced the postponements of concerts in Hollywood, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Earlier today Kiszka posted a video on Instagram telling the fans how he regrets to inform them that more shows have been postponed and how painful recovery has been for him.

“The last time I spoke with you, I had asked for your understanding; I was dealing with a ruptured eardrum. Unfortunately, while the eardrum continues to heal, it also has continued to cause me great deal of physical pain, which has made it very difficult to perform. I’ve been fighting through this for the last week now and I’ve been trying to push through each show. And I’m at the point where I think I need a period of time for more healing. Unfortunately, that means rescheduling the shows for the rest of this month, which kills me to do this, especially on such a short notice.” said Kiszka

Greta Van Fleet started their Dreams In Gold Tour in Michigan this past March.