High On Fire’s Matt Pike Announces Pike Vs. The Automaton Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 19th, 2022 - 4:03 PM

Matt Pike, frontman of the heavy metal band High On Fire, has announced Fall U.S. tour dates for his debut solo project, ‘Pike Vs. The Automaton.’ Pike’s album was released earlier this year on Feb. 18 and since then Pike has toured around the Northwestern U.S. region over this past Spring.

The Michigan – born musician has found a great deal of success being the guitarist and founding member of the metal band Sleep, and then proceeding to win a Grammy with the other members of High on Fire.

Now, Pike is embarking on a mini U.S. tour starting in Dallas, TX on Nov. 13 at the classic roadhouse venue Amplified Live. The tour will conclude a week later in Iowa City, IA at the architecturally inviting Gabe’s

The tour will feature special guest musicians including: Alyssa Maucere-Pike, Chad “Chief” Hartgrave, Brent Hinds, Steve McPeeks, Josh Greene, Todd Burdette, and High on Fire’s bassist, Jeff Matz.

Pike expressed in a recent statement,”Actions speak louder than words. We’re going to let our music do the talking. See you at the shows.”

‘Pike Vs. The Automaton’ Fall 2022 Tour Dates:

Nov. 13 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

Nov. 14 Little Rock, AR – White Water Tavern

Nov. 15 Memphis, TN – Growlers

Nov. 17 Chicago, IL – Reggies

Nov. 18 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Nov. 19 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

Nov. 20 Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat