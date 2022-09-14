R. Kelly Convicted Of Child Pornography & Sex Abuse, Acquitted Of Fixing Trial

Home News Federico Cardenas September 14th, 2022 - 11:00 PM

The famed R&B singer R. Kelly has faced yet another set of convictions on charges of child pornography and sexual abuse, according to the Associated Press. This latest trial, taking place in R. Kelly’s own hometown of Chicago, follows shortly after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a case of sex trafficking and racketeering in Brooklyn.

This latest Chicago trial, lasting for a month starting with jury selection in mid August, saw prosecutors win 6 of their 13 charges against the artist, many of which possess long mandatory sentences. He was, however acquitted on accusations of fixing his child pornography case in 2008. The trial also saw Kelly’s two co-defendants getting acquitted on all charges.

This latest trial has been described as a do-over of that same 2008 case. Following the guilty verdict, Kelly showed little emotion besides giving a thumbs-up sign to spectators. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, when asked about Kelly’s response to the verdict, stated that “Mr. Kelly is used to bad news.”

Bonjean goes on: “He’s still got many fights to fight, But what he did say is that he had a sense of relief that this particular case was in the past now.”

Among the upcoming battles that R. Kelly has to face will be two trials for sexual misconduct in Chicago and Minnesota.