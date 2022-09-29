R. Kelly to Pay $309,000 in Restitution to Victims in New York Federal Case

Yesterday inside the Brooklyn Federal Court U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to pay $300,000 in damages to several victim. The money will help two women, known as Jane and Stephanie, to pay the costs of therapy and herpes treatments. The $300,000 will most likely increase in figures when the prosecutors rechecked the price of medication for Stephanie. Also Judge Donnelly rejected the prosecutions requests to pay Jane for lost income and provide money to a third victim known as Sonja. Kelly attended the hearing on Zoom from a federal prison in Chicago.
The hearing follows last years trial when Judge Donnell sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking. The charges originated from Kelly‘s 30 years of allegations that he had physically and sexually abused women and minors. During the trial the singer’s former girlfriends and employees told the jury how Kelly used his money and power to sexually abuse and control his victims. The actions Kelly has done to the women has tested the loyalty of his fans.