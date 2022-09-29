R. Kelly to Pay $309,000 in Restitution to Victims in New York Federal Case

Home News Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Yesterday inside the Brooklyn Federal Court U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to pay $300,000 in damages to several victim. The money will help two women, known as Jane and Stephanie, to pay the costs of therapy and herpes treatments. The $300,000 will most likely increase in figures when the prosecutors rechecked the price of medication for Stephanie. Also Judge Donnelly rejected the prosecutions requests to pay Jane for lost income and provide money to a third victim known as Sonja. Kelly attended the hearing on Zoom from a federal prison in Chicago.