R. Kelly’s Manager Sentenced To 20 Months In Prison

Bailey DeSchutter November 20th, 2022

Kelly isn’t the only one to receive prison time after doing despicable things. R. Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after it came to light that Russell was harassing one of Kelly’s victims.

Consequence Sound talks about Russell texting, calling, and emailing one of the victims of the singer, who will be identified as “Jane Doe.” Russell used the lines of communication to threaten Jane Doe, telling her that he would leak explicit photos of her unless she withdrew her lawsuit against Kelly. One of the texts he had sent to her on January 3rd, 2019 said “Pull the plug or you will be exposed.” He even went so far as to post the photos to a Facebook page he titled “Surviving Lies” and revealed them during two livestreams in 2020.

Regarding the issue, the U.S attorney with the Department of Justice Breon Peace stated “Russell used threats, harassment, and intimidation in a deliberate effort to silence one of R. Kelly’s victims and prevent her voice from being heard. When his initial effort failed, he continued his vile campaign by sending threatening messages to Jane Doe and her mother and publishing explicit photos of the victim on the internet before and after Kelly was indicted. As this prosecution makes clear, the defendant’s conduct was not only reprehensible, but it was also criminal and will not be tolerated.” Russell plead guilty to stalking and harassment charges.

Kelly was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has also been ordered to pay $309,000 in restitution to his victims.