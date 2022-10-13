Laibach Announces New EP Love Is Still Alive For January 2023 Release, Shares “Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2022 - 4:14 PM

Today Slovenian avant-garde music group Laibach have announced the first piece of an 8-track EP Love Is Still Alive which will be released on January 20 before the group embarks on their The Coming Race tour later this month. Also Laibach have shared the tune “Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria).”

The Love Is Still Alive EP tracks the survivors’ journey through our solar system, and this trip is also a journey through some of the more “space” music genres of recent decades. The EP is an extension of music created for the film Iron Sky – The Coming Race (dir. Timo Vuorensola, 2019), a hidden sequel. Laibach’s music for Iron Sky – The Coming Race is scheduled for release in 2023, alongside a specially created video game.

Laibach formed in the then-Yugoslavian industrial town Trbovlje. Founded in the year that the country’s founding father Tito died, the band rose to fame to become one of the most internationally acclaimed bands to have come out of the former Communist countries of Eastern and Central Europe, recently becoming one of the first bands to perform in North Korea.

In 2019 they released a Laibachian interpretation of The Sound of Music, conceived during their trip to North Korea and in 2020 celebrated four decades with Laibach Revisited. Their album of music from the acclaimed theatrical production Wir sind das Volk (ein Musical aus Deutschland) – based on the writings of Heiner Müller (1929-1995) – was released in 2022. The band recently announced that diplomatic negotiations are underway for a performance in Tehran of Alamut, an original symphonic work composed in collaboration with Iranian composers and performers.

Love Is Still Alive EP Track List

1. Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)

2. Love Is Still Alive II (Venus, Libidine)

3. Love Is Still Alive III (Mercury, Dopamine)

4. Love Is Still Alive IV (Neptune, Oxytocin)

5. Love Is Still Alive V (Uranus, Prolactin)

6. Love Is Still Alive VI (Saturn, Insomnia)

7. Love Is Still Alive VII (Jupiter, Tristitia)

8. Love Is Still Alive VIII (Mars, Dysphoria)