King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drops Off Bluesfest in Protest of Festival Defending to Book Controversial Band Sticky Fingers

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to brroklynvegan.com Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have allegedly dropped off of Australia’s Bluesfest in alleged protest of festival organizers allegedly defending their decision to book controversial band Sticky Fingers, whose vocalist Dylan Frost has been allegedly accused of violence and racism in the past.

In the article King Gizzard and the Lizard express their alleged thoughts in the following statement on a Instagram post.

“As a band and as human beings, we stand against misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence. Surprised and saddened to see Bluesfest commit to presenting content that is in complete opposition to these values. Given this decision by the festival, we have decided to cancel our appearance at Bluesfest. We are deeply disappointed to be in this position but sometimes you need to be willing to make sacrifices to stand up for your values. This is, unfortunately, one of those moments.”

Frost was allegedly accused of being allegedly physically threatening towards Gamilaraay musician Thelma Plum back in 2016 which Frost later allegedly responded on social media saying that “violence against women is never OK.”

In 2018, the artist was allegedly ejected from a Sydney pub when he allegedly harassed transgender model and writer Alexandra V. Tanygina. Also Frost was allegedly accused of making alleged racist comments towards the band Dispossessed, who called it as an alleged misunderstanding.

Bluesfest’s director Peter Noble allegedly defended the booking of Sticky Fingers in the following statement.

“Everybody has a right to be forgiven and to show who they can be … and this man is attempting to do that, so that’s why he’s on Bluesfest. Our community is one of inclusiveness … and this man deserves an opportunity. Give him a chance. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Noble continues with: “I’m aware the singer is a diagnosed bipolar schizophrenic, and I am aware that, whatever happened in 2016, he’s had years of no incidents while he’s been managing his condition,” Noble continued. “At what point are we going to show compassion and forgiveness through his efforts at growth? When do we forgive people with a mental health issue at attempting to move forward in life?”

The Bluesfest director adds: “Whatever happened in the past is in the past. At some point, you have to allow people to move on with their life. They’re playing a sold-out tour of the UK right now … and there are no issues. Stop living in the past, live in the now and let [Frost] be who he is, which is a great artist.”

It isn’t just King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard who are allegedly mad about the alleged booking of Sticky Fingers because Sarah Thompson from the band Camp Cope allegedly went on Twitter to speak her mind about the alleged Sticky Fingers booking at Bluesfest.

bluesfest go fuck yourself challenge https://t.co/Yxrv4jy6pL — Sarah Thompson (@slthomthom) February 14, 2023

