King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announces 2023 Residency Tour Dates

Photo Credit is Mauricio Alvarado

Today King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced they will have their North American Residency Tour next year. The tour will start in June where King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will be performing 13 concerts on five stages. The band will be performing three concerts at the Caverns Underground in Tennessee, two days and three shows at Red Rocks in Colorado, three concerts at The Salt Shed in Chicago and Carnation Farms in Washington. North American Residency Tour will end on June 21 with a three-hour marathon performance at The Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets for the North American Residency Tour will be on sale this Friday at 1:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2022-23 Tour Dates:

12/10 – St. Kilda, AU @ The Palace Foreshore

12/29 – Tauranga, NZ @ Summer Haze – Wharepai Domain

12/31 – Wãnaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps

01/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Summer Haze – The Matakana Country Park

01/06 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder

03/04 — Tilburg, NE @ 013

03/06 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B

03/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet

03/08 — Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

03/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

03/11 — Warsaw, PL @ Progesja

03/12 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal

03/13 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

03/15 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

03/16 — Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

03/17 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

03/18 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

03/20 — Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale

03/22 — London,UK @ Brixton Academy

03/23 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy

03/30 – Sydney, AU @ Big Top Luna Park

04/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli

04/07 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

06/01 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

06/02 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

06/03 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)

06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)

06/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl (Marathon Set)