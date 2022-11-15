King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announces 2023 Residency Tour Dates

Today King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced they will have their North American Residency Tour next year. The tour will start in June where King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will be performing 13 concerts on five stages. The band will be performing three concerts at the Caverns Underground in Tennessee, two days and three shows at Red Rocks in Colorado, three concerts at The Salt Shed in Chicago and Carnation Farms in Washington. North American Residency Tour will end on June 21 with a three-hour marathon performance at The Hollywood Bowl.
Tickets for the North American Residency Tour will be on sale this Friday at 1:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2022-23 Tour Dates:
12/10 – St. Kilda, AU @ The Palace Foreshore
12/29 – Tauranga, NZ @ Summer Haze – Wharepai Domain
12/31 – Wãnaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps
01/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Summer Haze – The Matakana Country Park
01/06 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder
03/04 — Tilburg, NE @ 013
03/06 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B
03/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet
03/08 — Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
03/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal
03/11 — Warsaw, PL @ Progesja
03/12 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal
03/13 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
03/15 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
03/16 — Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
03/17 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
03/18 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
03/20 — Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale
03/22 — London,UK @ Brixton Academy
03/23 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
03/30 – Sydney, AU @ Big Top Luna Park
04/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli
04/07 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
06/01 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
06/02 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
06/03 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater
06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)
06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)
06/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl (Marathon Set)