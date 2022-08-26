Fidlar Unveils Fierce New Single “FSU”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 26th, 2022 - 5:00 AM

On Friday, August 26, southern California punk band FIDLAR released their first single in three years “FSU,” produced by Dave Sardy of LCD Soundsystem and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “FSU” is a brutally honest shout into the void, abrasive in all the right ways, and is the first taste from their forthcoming EP arriving in early 2023.

FIDLAR frontman Zac Carper’s guttural vocals and lyricism are as straight forward as ever as he cries expletives about “waking up, getting fucked up and trying to fuck shit up.” The new single is accompanied by a music video directed by Ryan Baxley. The video features the band bloodied and bruised, as they hand-poke tattoos and tear into raw steak with their teeth in a frenzy, before being consumed by black tar. It is a black and white encapsulation of the band “fucking shit up,” as the title of the single indicates.

To kick off their new era, the trio consisting of Carper, Max Kuehn, and Brandon Schwartzel will be playing a small comeback tour this fall on the west and east coast of America. Find more information and tickets to the shows here.

Stream “FSU” here.

Watch the music video here.

The tour dates are as follows:

9/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

9/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

9/10 – San Francisco, CA – The Filmore

10/28 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/29 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza