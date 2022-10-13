Fidlar Debut Retro New Song & Video “Sand On The Beach”, Announce Winter 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon October 13th, 2022 - 9:00 PM

California-based punk rock band Fidlar has released their new single “Sand On The Beach” from their upcoming EP which is set to arrive early next year. The new track follows their previous single “FSU” which was released in late August.

The song finds the band teaming up once more with Grammy award-winning record producer Dave Sardy who has previously worked with Red Hot Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem and Spoon. Sardy had also produced the band’s prior single “FSU.” The new track is accompanied by a retro melodramatic music video which was directed by Ryan Baxley, a longtime collaborator of the band. The new singles mark the group’s first new music since the arrival of their third studio album Almost Free which was released back in 2019.

Fidlar will be touring later this month with their next performance currently scheduled to take place on the 28th at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, Massachusetts. They will also be playing a sold out show at Irving Plaza in New York City on the 29th before closing out their brief trek with a concert at the Black Cat in Washington, D.C. on the 30th. Next year, the band will be extensively touring the Golden State; the trek will kick off with a show in Santa Cruz at the Catalyst on February 17. From there, the band will be visiting Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Ventura before closing out the tour with a performance at the Observatory in Santa Ana on February 25.

Fidlar Fall 2022 & Winter 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

10/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/29 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza (SOLD OUT)

10/30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

2/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

2/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

2/21 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

2/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

2/24 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

2/25 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory