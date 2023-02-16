100 Gecs Officially Release Fan Favorite Song “Hollywood Baby”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2023 - 5:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Today the group 100 gecs have shared the new single “Hollywood Baby” from their upcoming album 10,000 gecs, which will be released on March 17 by Dog Show Records / Atlantic Records. The highly anticipated single has become a fan favorite during 100 gecs‘s recent shows, with grainy phone videos of the song circulating heavily on the internet and social media since the group performed the tune in late 2021.

A music video accompanies the single, which is directed by Laura Les and Dylan Brady. Also the video wad edited by longtime 100 gecs collaborator Weston Allen, who showcases the group dancing while setting off fireworks in their apartment. 100 gecs have also revealed the tracklist for 10,000 gecs, which was written, produced and performed by Laura and Dylan with the help of legendary drummer Josh Freese in Los Angeles.

Also the release of “Hollywood Baby” follows the announcement of the group’s upcoming North America tour with support from Machine Girl and Fever Ray. This tour follows the album release beginning on April 4 until May 21, performing shows in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The dates are part of the 10,000 gecs tour, which included a sold out North American leg in 2021, a successful European leg last year and high profile appearances at festivals like Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. 100 gecs just completed their sold-out tour of Australia before starting again in April.