100 Gecs Release Surprise EP “Snake Eyes”

Home News Hannah Boyle December 3rd, 2022 - 3:28 PM

After a busy year of headlining and live performances, 100 Gecs is back with new music. Hyper pop duo 100 Gecs announced the release of their next album, 10,000 Gecs, which will take place on March 17, 2023. Despite releasing several singles and EPs over the last few years, 10,000 Gecs will only be their second album. The duo, made up of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, have also released an EP, Snake Eyes, in anticipation of their latest album. Snake eyes, consisting of three songs ‘Hey Big Man’, ‘Torture Me ft. Skrillex’, and ‘Runaway’ teases fans of 100 Gecs with what to expect within the new album.

100 Gecs has been well regarded for their odd, even absurd, style and methods. 100 gecs has participated in several digital festivals within the popular video game Minecraft. In April of 2020, the duo hosted a music festival within Mincraft along with Charlie XCX. The video game playing band would go on to sell out shows across the country and eventually find their place playing at live festivals. This year, 100 Gecs performed at live festivals such as Coachella, The Govenor’s ball, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza. The electric, eclectic sound created by 100 Gecs has guaranteed them their status as an original, creative band.

Tracklist for Snake Eyes below: