Secret Location Revealed for Meow Wolf’s 2022 Music Festival, Vortex Lineup Featuring 100 Gecs, Bob Moses, Kasablancas and More

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

There isn’t a secret anymore because Meow Wolf has announced that Vortex 2022 will be held in the brand new and open-air downtown Denver venue called The Junk Yard. This three-day outdoor festival experience will be the first event held in the new venue, which is owned by friends of the family of Live Nation.

For those who may not know Meow Wolf is a Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company that creates immersive, interactive experiences to transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. Also the company is proud to be the only certified B-Corporation in the themed entertainment industry, with a team dedicated to social impact and building a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Another company who is helping with the festival is Live Nation Entertainment and they are the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

The new owners of The Junk Yard had the opportunity to transform a scrap metal yard into a multifaceted musical festival site in the heart of the city. The new venue will undergo a dramatic metamorphosis to become another world for Vortex 2022 which is a transition that is common for many Meow Wolf events and activations–with two stunning stages, art installations by a roster of mostly local artists (with a few traveling artists), and comfy chill zones.

The Vortex 2022 concert lineup is packed with notable artists like Toro Y Moi, 100 Gecs , Bob Moses, Baryy Can’t Swim, Dixon, Josh Butler, Nez, Mr. Frick, Peer Review, DJ_Dave and many others will be performing at the festival.

