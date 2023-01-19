100 Gecs Announce 2023 North American Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2023 - 4:22 PM

According to pitchfork.com band 100 Gecs have announced an upcoming North America tour to support their sophomore album, 10,000 gecs which will be released on March 17. The tour starts on April 4 and ends on May 21, with performances in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The tour dates are part of the 10,000 gecs tour which included a sold out North American show in 2021, a successful European leg last year and appearances at festivals such as Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

As a band that has kept followers and the music scene as a whole guessing at every turn, we never know what to expect is coming next from the duo, but one unknown thing that has been on the mind of all of their die-hard fans for three years now is known.

Sign up for pre-sale access at 100gecs.com/tour. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Jan 25th at 10am local time and general sale on Friday, Jan 27th at 10am local time.

100 Gecs Tour Dates:

1/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway pre-party

1/30 @ Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland

1/31 – Wellington, AU @ San Francisco Bath Club

2/3 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

2/4 – Fortitude Valley, AU @ Laneway Festival Brisne

2/5 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney

2/9 – Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theathre

2/10 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

2/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

2/12 – Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival Perth

4/4 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium

4/5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/7 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

4/8 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

4/9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

4/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

4/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

4/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

4/20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/21 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

4/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

4/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

4/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

4/28 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

5/1 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

5/2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

5/3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

5/5 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

5/6 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/7 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

5/9 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

5/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

5/11 – 5/13 – Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

5/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

5/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues