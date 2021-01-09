The Hold Steady Comment On Technology And Human Connections In New Single “Heavy Covenant”

Home News Ariel King January 9th, 2021 - 8:31 PM

The Hold Steady have released “Heavy Covenant,” the latest single from their upcoming album. Open Door Policy is set to be released on February 19, 2021 via Positive Jams via Thirty Tigers. “Heavy Covenant” comes as the album’s second single, and sees the band discussing topics such as travel, technology and human connection.

Incorporating whining keyboards and wailing guitars, singer Craig Finn’s accented vocals dancing over the instrumentals. Strings add to the track’s energy, carrying through various bridges as the drum thumps underneath. An eclectic sound is featured throughout the duration of “Heavy Covenant,” adding to the single’s charm. Finn lyrics detail staring out at beautiful views while being sucked into his phone, seeing live performances and traveling through different locations.

“‘Heavy Covenant’ is a song about travel, technology and human connection,” Finn said in a press statement. “The song came out of two different music pieces that THS piano/keyboardist Franz Nicolay brought in, and with the help of producer Josh Kaufman, we combined them. It came together quickly, and when our friends Stourt and Jordan came in and added the horns to the chorus it really seemed to bring it together. To us, this song is a great indication of where the band’s sound is at in 2021.”

“Heavy Covenant” comes as the second single off the upcoming album, following “Family Farm,” which had been released in December. Soon after the release of Open Door Policy‘s first single, The Hold Steady performed a virtual edition of Massive Nights, the band’s multi-night celebration of music that is annually held at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York. In 2019, the band released the album Thrashing Thru The Passion.