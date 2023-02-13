Depeche Mode Performs New Song “Ghosts Again” Live for the First Time

Home News Tatiana Retamar February 13th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

On February 11th, Depeche Mode performed their new single “Ghosts Again” live for the first time at the SanRemo Song Festival in Italy. This was the first performance of the band since the passing of their former band member, Andy Fletcher.

Depeche Mode announced details about the release for a brand new album ‘Memento Mori’, which would be available to the public March 24th. But with new heat surrounding their new single “Ghosts Again” Dave Gahan comments on the emotional meaning behind the song itself, he quotes to NME:

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy.” Martin Gore added: “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”