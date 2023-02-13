Avey Tare Shares Shimmering Piano Riff in New Song “Invisible Darlings”

Home News Tatiana Retamar February 13th, 2023 - 4:49 PM

Avey Tare, the solo project of Animal Collective’s Dave Portner, released his new single “Invisible Darlings” in preparation for the release of his fourth album 7s coming out this Friday. Tare also released a music video for the single which is directed by Abby Portner.

The song is almost as an upbeat melody behind it, with high harmonies from Tare. The almost 1920’s piano style adds to the aesthetic in which Portner gives within the music video. You begin by seeing a man and woman in a very high bright reddish orange toned room, but the faces on both give off a very zombie like appearance – almost as if they were both very dead inside. But as you listen to the song and watch the actions being taken within the music video, you notice the actions and the emotions in both the man and woman start to brighten and become themselves again.

Tare describes “Invisible Darlings” as “An unlikely person doing a simple positive act to help me get through the day.” he states, “The people that pick up things we’ve carelessly dropped. Help us move. Tell us a joke to make us smile.”

He follows that description by quoting “In a world where it seems like sometimes the only newsworthy things are the terrible things happening and the race to survive exceeds all” he quotes, “It’s healthy to open your eyes and see that there are good things happening around us all the time. It can make a person want to participate.”