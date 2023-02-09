Eyehategod Announces “30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain” 2023 Tour With Goatwhore

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 7:40 PM

Today sludge metal band Eyehategod have announced this Spring they will hit the road in North America for their 30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain Tour, featuring metal band Goatwhore as the opening act. Things starts on April 8 in Atlanta before trek makes a stop at the annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia where Eyehategod will perform Take as Needed for Pain in its entirety.

In 2021 Eyehategod released their latest album A History of Nomadic Behavior which was their first full-length in seven years. The album is a reflection of the chaos and euphoria the band experienced over recent years, crossed with the political turmoil, pandemic terror and remorseless hypocrisy of modern times.

A History of Nomadic Behavior is a blowtorch-distortion and blues-saturated combination of mostly mid-paced songs pierced with scarring pain and disconsolate fury. As Kerrang! writes, “This record is as much a celebration as it is a continuation of the band’s journey. Despite all they’ve been through they’ve come back swinging, a true testament to the age old philosophy of ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ – in [Eyehategod’s] case what doesn’t kill you makes you more pissed off.”

30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain Tour Dates

4/8 – Atlanta, GA Boggs

4/9 – Tampa, FL Brass Mug

4/10 – Charleston, SC Trolley Pub

4/11 – Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819

4/12 – Chesapeake, VA Riffhouse

4/13 – Brooklyn, NY Monarch

4/14 – Portland, ME Genos

4/15 – Philadelphia, PA Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***

4/16 – Boston, MA Middle East

4/17 – Rochester, NY Bug Jar

4/18 – Detroit, MI Sanctuary

4/19 – Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls

4/20 – Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

4/21 – Chicago, IL Empty Bottle ***

4/22 – Indianapolis, IN Black Circle Brewing

4/23 – St. Paul, MN Turf Club

4/24 – Bloomington, IL Nightshop

4/25 – Iowa City, IA Wildwood

4/26 – Lincoln, NE Royal Grove

4/27 – St. Louis, MO Red Flag

4/28 – Little Rock, AR Rev Room

4/29 – Denton, TX Rubber Gloves

4/30 – Tulsa, OK Rabbit Hole ***