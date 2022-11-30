Goatwhore Announces January 2023 US Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh November 30th, 2022 - 12:45 PM

Extreme metal outfit Goatwhore will kickstart 2023 with a series of headlining shows through the Gulf States in the US. Starting with a January 5 show in Pensacola, FL, the group will conclude their brief run ten days later in Long Beach, MI. They will be supported by Caveman Cult, Herakleion and others on select dates. Following this, they will embark on a month-long treak across Europe with Revocation, Alluvial and Creeping Death.

The upcoming tour dates are listed below:

1/05/2023 The Handlebar – Pensacola, FL w/ Herakleion

1/06/2023 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL w/ Caveman Cult, Herakleion

1/07/2023 Gramps – Miami, FL w/ Caveman Cult, Herakleion

1/08/2023 The Haven – Orlando, FL w/ Caveman Cult, Herakleion

1/12/2023 Freetown Boom Boom Room – Lafayette, LA w/ Golgothan, Herakleion

1/13/2023 Twist Of Lime – Metairie, LA w/ Skulldozer, Cranial Sledge, Vatic Decryption

1/14/2023 Trax Bar – Long Beach, MS – w/ Skulldozer, Killhammer, Herakleion

w/ Revocation, Alluvial, Creeping Death:

1/19/2023 Kulturzentrum Schlachthof – Wiesbaden, DE

1/20/2023 Matrix Bochum – Bochum, DE

1/21/2023 Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL

1/22/2023 Logo Musik & Bier GmbH Veranstaltungsservice – Hamburg, DE

1/23/2023 Nefertiti på Valand (Jazzföreningen) – Gothenburg, SE

1/24/2023 John Dee – Oslo, NO

1/25/2023 Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, DK

1/27/2023 SO36 – Berlin , DE

1/28/2023 AJZ – Chemnitz, DE

1/29/2023 Hirsch – Nürnberg, DE

1/30/2023 Futurum – Prague, CZ

1/31/2023 Akvárium Klub – Budapest, HU

2/01/2023 Viper Room – Vienna, AT

2/02/2023 Backstagen Halle – Munich, DE

2/03/2023 Kofmehl – Solothurn, CH

2/04/2023 Alchemica Music Club – Bologna, IT

2/05/2023 Le Rex De Toulous – Toulouse, FR

2/06/2023 Bóveda – Barcelona, ES

2/07/2023 Copernico – Badrid, ES

2/08/2023 Stage Live – Bilbao, ES

2/10/2023 Travbendo – Paris, FR

2/11/2023 The Black Lab – Lille, FR

2/12/2023 Islington Assembly Hall – London, GB

2/13/2023 Rebellion – Manchester, GB

2/14/2023 Whelan’s – Dublin, IE

2/15/2023 Asylum – Birmingham, GB

2/16/2023 The Fleece – Bristol, GB

2/17/2023 Zappa – Antwerp, BG

2/18/2023 Kulturzentrum Faust – Hannover, DE

Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven. Referred to as their “most diverse, epic and savage release all at once” by Goatwhore’s next tour is in support of their latest release from October,Referred to as their “most diverse, epic and savage release all at once” by Blabbermouth , this is one you definitely want to watch reinterpreted on stage. The 12-track record earned the #9 position on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart in the first week of its release and continues to wreak havoc as we approach a new year.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva