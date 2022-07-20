Eyehategod Announces ‘A History of Nomadic Behavior’ Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott July 20th, 2022 - 9:49 PM

Eyehategod have announced they will be touring North America this fall. The tour will kick off on September 16 in Austin, TX with stops in Scottsdale, San Francisco, Portland, Salt Lake City and Denver, before wrapping on October 2 in Fayetteville. The band’s headline run will include special guests ACxDC and Savage Master on all tour dates. Tickets are available to purchase here. The trek is in support of their latest LP A History of Nomadic Behavior, released last year.

Shortly after this leg of the tour, they will then join Venom Inc for some shows in October. The tour will kick off October 27 in New York and will make stops in Detroit, Memphis and Portland before wrapping up on November 13 in Boston. Tickets for this tour are also on sale now.

The band has quite the tour itinerary this year. They are set to begin their European show run, launching July 27 in München. Other cities include Torino, Milano, Stockholm and Derbyshire. It will conclude with a festival set at the Alcatraz Metal Festival in Belgium on August 13.

Earlier this year, they co-headlined a tour with Capra in the winter and Clutch shortly after. The band recently released their latest song “Every Thing, Every Day.”

EYEHATEGOD 2022 Tour Dates:

09/16– Austin, TX – Lost Well

09/17 – Arlington, TX – Division Brewery

09/18 – Taos, NM – Mesa Brewing

09/19 – Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock

09/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Great Northern

09/23 – Tahoe, NV – Whiskey Dicks

09/24 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

09/25 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/26 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High

09/28 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

09/29 – Denver, CO – HQ

09/30 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

10/01 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

10/02 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s

with Venom Inc

10/27 – New York, NY – Gramercy

10/28 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

10/29 – Cleveland, OH – Odeon

10/30 – Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch

11/01 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

11/02 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

11/03 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

11/04 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note

11/05 – Atlanta, GA – Mass Destruction Fest 3

11/06 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

11/07 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

11/09 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse

11/11 – Reading, PA – Reverb

11/12 – Portland, OR – Geno’s Rock Club

11/13 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford