The Beach Boys Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring The Temptations

Home News Roy Lott April 18th, 2022 - 9:30 PM

Grammy Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Beach Boys have announced additional summer tour dates for their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” 2022 Tour featuring special guest The Temptations. The Temptations will play a handgul of dates including shows in in Cincinnati, OH, Saratoga Springs, NY, Bridgeport, CT, Bethel, NY and Chautauqua, NY on August 26. They will also join the previously announced show in Solomons, MD on August 20 alongside The Four Tops. Tickets forthe newly announced dates will go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 AM Local Time. See the full list of dates below.

The North American leg will kick off May 6 in Minnesota with other stops in Pomona, a few stops in Canada, San Diego, Pennsylvania and Washington before concluding in Ontario, Canada. The tour comes on the heels of the debut of the new single “Beach Boys” by country duo Locash featuring The Beach Boys’ co-founder Mike Love and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston.

In 2021, The Beach Boys released a compilation album and box set honoring the 50th anniversary of their classic albums Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions from 1969-1971 via Capitol. The expansive 5 CD box set covers that period of the band’s career featuring 135 tracks, 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the album sessions.

THE BEACH BOYS 2022 TOUR DATES

05/06 – Shooting Star Casino Hotel – Event Center in Mahnomen, MN

05/08 – Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, CA

05/26 – Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in Columbus, OH

07/28 – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Grey Eagle Event Center in Calgary, AB

07/30 – Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede in Medicine Hat, AB

08/04 – The Festival at Sandpoint Summer Concert Series in Sandpoint, ID

08/06 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA

08/11 – Waterfest Concert Series in Oshkosh, WI

08/14 – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills, MI

08/15 – Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series at Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, MI

08/16 – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend in Cincinnati, OH**

08/18 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY**

08/19 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT**

08/20 – Waterside Music Series in Solomons, MD**

08/21 – American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA

08/25 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion in Bethel, NY**

08/26 – Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater in Chatauqua, NY**

08/27 – Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, NJ

08/28 – Wolf Trap – Filene Center in Vienna, VA

09/05 – Washington State Fair – Columbia Bank Concert Series in Puyallup, WA

09/11 – The Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA

10/21 – Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre in Orillia, ON

10/22 – Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre in Orillia, ON

**Featuring Special Guest, The Temptations

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna