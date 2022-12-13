Pixies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 13th, 2022 - 5:58 PM

The music world sure is bubbling with excitement because today the band Pixies have announce the initial dates for the first leg of their 2023 North American headline tour. The band will hit the road on May 4 at the Fox Theatre in Oakland CA and headlining shows in U.S. western states through to the middle of May.

The tour is in support of the band’s latest album Doggerel which is a mature yet visceral record of gruesome folk, ballroom pop and brutal rock haunted by the ghosts of affairs and indulgences, driven wild by cosmic forces and envisioning digital afterlives where no God has provided one.

As will be the case on these upcoming dates, every Pixies’s show will be different from those they played before and those they will play down the line. Prior to every tour, the Pixies rehearse 90-100 songs from their extensive catalogue, and “the next song” is determined just before its first note is played. Concertgoers can expect the band to perform some of their most beloved and iconic Pixies songs, as well as tracks from Doggerel.

Pixies are Black Francis/guitar, Joey Santiago/lead guitar, David Lovering/drums, and Paz Lenchantin/bass. The band have been acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering band of the late 80s alt/rock movement, having served as a major influence for artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, the Strokes, Weezer, and many more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00AM (local). Log on to https://www.pixiesmusic.com for all ticket purchasing information.

Tour Dates

5/4 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

5/6 Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA

5/8 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

5/9 Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

5/10 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

5/12 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

5/13 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

5/12-14 Kilby Block Party, Utah State Park, Salt Lake City, UT (Festival)

