Amon Amarth Announce ‘The Great Heathen’ Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Carcass, Obituary & Cattle Decapitation

Swedish melodic death metal outfit Amon Amarth has announced fall 2022 U.S. tour dates featuring support from fellow metal titans Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. The trek consists of over 25 concerts including a historical moment at the Kia Forum as the band is the first death metal band to headline a show there.
The tour is in support of their newest album The Great Heathen Army which will be released in early August, giving fans a good couple of months to learn the lyrics and prepare to form a mosh pit.
Along with the announcement, the band commented: “North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this Fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril…”
The band previously released the title track for the album as well as “Get In The Ring” which became the official entrance song for pro-wrestler Erick Redbeard of AEW fame. Check out the tour dates below!
Amon Amarth The Great Heathen Tour Featuring Carcass, Obituary & Cattle Decapitation
11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *
11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
11/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Aragon Ballroom
11/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE**
12/1 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
12/2 – Toronto, ON @ History
12/3 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
12/5 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
12/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
12/7- Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
12/9 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
12/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
12/16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
*No Carcass
**Non-Live Nation date
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva