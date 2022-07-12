Amon Amarth Announce ‘The Great Heathen’ Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Carcass, Obituary & Cattle Decapitation

Home News Skyy Rincon July 12th, 2022 - 4:28 PM

Swedish melodic death metal outfit Amon Amarth has announced fall 2022 U.S. tour dates featuring support from fellow metal titans Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. The trek consists of over 25 concerts including a historical moment at the Kia Forum as the band is the first death metal band to headline a show there.

The tour is in support of their newest album The Great Heathen Army which will be released in early August, giving fans a good couple of months to learn the lyrics and prepare to form a mosh pit.

Along with the announcement, the band commented: “North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this Fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril…”

The band previously released the title track for the album as well as “Get In The Ring” which became the official entrance song for pro-wrestler Erick Redbeard of AEW fame. Check out the tour dates below!

Amon Amarth The Great Heathen Tour Featuring Carcass, Obituary & Cattle Decapitation

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

11/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Aragon Ballroom

11/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE**

12/1 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

12/2 – Toronto, ON @ History

12/3 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

12/5 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

12/7- Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

12/9 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

12/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

12/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

12/16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

*No Carcass

**Non-Live Nation date

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva