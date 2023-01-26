Young The Giant Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2023 - 12:04 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Today American rock band Young The Giant have released the dates for their upcoming Summer tour which will start on May 30. German indie rock duo Milky Chance with be joining Young The Giant on the road with special guests TALK and Rosa Linn on selected dates.

The California quintet will kick off the tour in Montreal with stops in Chicago, Nashville, and more. Also Young The Giant will headline two nights in New York City as well as performing in Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rock Amphitheatre before ending the tour in Dillon, Colorado.

The tour is in support of Young The Giant’s 2022 album American Bollywood which is co-produced by John Hill and members of Young The Giant. American Bollywood was released last November where it marked the band’s first album in four years. As for Milky Chance they will be touring to support their latest album Trip Tape II which was released last October.

In the press release Atwood Magazine mentions how wonderful the music American Bollywood.

“Epic doesn’t even begin to describe American Bollywood. Seismic in scope and intimate in nature, Young The Giant’s fifth studio album is a massive artistic statement; it’s the band’s most ambitious and sprawling project of their career” – Atwood Magazine

To register for Young The Giant’s artist pre-sale visit their website www.youngthegiant.com. The Live Nation pre-sale will open on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time by using the access code SOUND. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, February at 10:00 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.

Young the Giant 2023 Tour Dates

5/30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell *

5/31 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach *

6/2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

6/3 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

6/4 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

6/7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

6/9 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

6/10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann *

6/13 – Niagara, NY – Artpark *

6/16 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

6/17 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

6/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

6/20 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

6/21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion *

6/23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

6/24 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park *

6/25 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River Stage Park *

6/27 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field *

6/28 – Des Moines, IA – Water Works Park *

6/30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre *

7/01 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *

7/13 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

7/14 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

7/15 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre ^

7/18 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island ^

7/20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

7/21 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center ^

7/22 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre ^

7/25 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company ^

7/27 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall ^

7/28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/29 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

8/01 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel ^

8/03 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair ^

8/04 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater ^

8/05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^

8/10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

8/11 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Live ^

8/12 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/14 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

8/15 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

8/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Greek Theatre at Berkeley ^

8/18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

8/19 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

8/20 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

8/30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

8/31 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater *

* = w/ TALK

^ = w/ Rosa Linn