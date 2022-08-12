Young The Giant Releases Act II: The Exile From Forthcoming Album American Bollywood

Home News Gracie Chunes August 12th, 2022 - 3:06 PM

On Friday, August 12th, rock band Young The Giant released “ACT II: EXILE” the second act of their fifth studio album, American Bollywood, which will be released on October 21. The album is being revealed in four acts, with two remaining: Battle and Denouement.

American Bollywood is the first album the band has released in four years, and the first album since COVID. The album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles and denouement of reclaiming our collective identity. The band’s singer, Sameer Gadhia, is the son of Indian immigrants, and says “[t]his is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds, it’s also our universal search to find meaning in chaos.” When speaking of “ACT II: EXILE” Gadhia says:

“Sometimes exile is external pressure to leave. In the Mahabharata [one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India], the Pandavas are banished from their kingdom after a rigged game of dice.

For the world, our pandemic exile has been a new reality we are still reeling from. We wonder if things will ever go back: if we can unsee what we were forced to in the mirror of isolation.

But for the immigrant, exile is a voluntary sacrifice for opportunity: the loss of homeland is a pining that is always there, even subconsciously in the children of immigrants, whose parents loss is just a formless ghost that causes trauma rippling across generations.”

“ACT II: EXILE” features four new songs.

“My Way”



“Insomnia”



“Tonight”



“The Walk Home”



“ACT II: EXILE” Tracklist

1. My Way

2. Insomnia

3. Tonight

4. The Walk Home

Stream “ACT II: EXILE” here.

Stream “ACT I: ORIGINS” here.

