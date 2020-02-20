DJ Shadow and Samuel T. Herring Team Up to Release Claustrophobic Pop-Up PC Video for “Our Pathetic Age”

Home News Aaron Grech February 20th, 2020 - 12:41 PM

Experimental hip hop producer DJ Shadow has teamed up with vocalist Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands for a new music video for the title track from his recently released studio album Our Pathetic Age. This latest release was a double album, and featured 23-tracks with features from Paul Banks the singer of Interpol, De La Soul, Dave East, and Ghostface Killah of The Wu-Tang Clan.

“Our Pathetic Age” is animated in a vintage 8-bit style and shows a series of pop ups overwhelming a computer screen and operating system, making the viewer feel claustrophobic. This video is in contrast with the track’s mellow and at times somber instrumental, composed of a groovy bass, keyboards and string samples, which meld in well with Herring’s vocal delivery.

DJ Shadow released music videos for “Rocket Fuel,” featuring hip hop group De La Soul and “Slingblade“during the past few months. “Rocket Fuel” was directed by Sam Pilling, who directed the music video for DJ Shadow’s “Nobody Speak,” featuring Run The Jewels back in 2016.

“More than anything, I try to get a sense of the mood of society as a whole,” the producer stated in a press release. “The subtle signals that humans send each other, the way people behave, their frustrations and ebbs and flows. In my part of the world, people are scared. There’s rampant homelessness, and a real fear of falling into generational poverty. People are addicted to, and addled by distraction; they’re angry and confused, and disaffected by their own governmental institutions.”

DJ Shadow will perform at Lightning In A Bottle this year, and will also be touring this spring.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna