Austin Psych Fest Releases 2023 Lineup Featuring Toro Y Moi, Yves Tumor And Crumb

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Austin Psych Fest has announced its return with an incredibly stacked 2023 lineup for its 15th year. Toro Y Moi, Yves, Tumor and Crumb are set to play the three-day music festival that is set to take place April 28-30 at the Far Lounge in South Austin, TX. Other acts on the bill include Cuco, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Black Angels, Acid Mothers Temple, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Bratty and hey Cowboy to name a few. Additional artists will be announced at a later date. Passes for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased on the festival’s website.

Previous artists who have played the festival include Tame Impala, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Courtney Barnett, Tinariwen, Chicano Batman, Thundercat, Caribou, Japanese Breakfast, Sleep, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Slowdive, The Zombies, Animal Collective, Angel Olsen, Electric Wizard, Oh Sees, Ty Segall, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Shannon & The Clams.

Toro Y Moi will also be playing at the M3F Festival alongside Magie Rogers, Jamie XX, Purple Disco Machine, Polo & Pan and Becky Hill on Mrch 3 and 4 in Phoenix, AZ.

Cuco recently released his latest singles “First Of The Year” and “Pendant,” which is dedicated to his late gradfather.