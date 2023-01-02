Cuco Shares Trippy Visualizer for New Single “First Of The Year”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2023 - 1:52 PM

Today artist Cuco announced he has released the previously teased single “First Of The Year.” Fans loved hearing the song when Cuco added it in on the set list for his North American headlining tour. “First Of The Year” is a psychedelic ditty which follows his other single “Pendant” which is tribute to Cuco grandfather and his sophomore album Fantasy Gateway.

“‘First Of The Year’ is a great song that I think people will enjoy because it’s visceral music that showcases my ability to write and produce. Also, the chorus gives me a euphoric vibe that I love.” said Cuco

On Fantasy Gateway Cuco starts to reflect on his teenage experiences in the spotlight and growing into an adult. Also Fantasy Gateway includes the tracks “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela, “Fin Del Mundo” featuring BRATTY, ballad “Time Machine” and “Caution,” which consists of visuals created by Grin Machine and directed by Cole Kush.

In the press release Cuco describes what his Fantasy Gateway looks like

“I’ve always been an imaginative person, and found nostalgia alluring. I remember memories that never existed, things that I never lived, things I have lived, and I think of the future as a past memory. That’s the fantasy gateway for me: being in a perfect place, but feeling discomfort.”