Cuco Releases Touching New Single “Pendant”

Trisha Valdez December 9th, 2022 - 3:31 PM

Cuco released a new single today Friday, December 9. His new single Pendant is a song he dedicated to his grandfather.

According to a press release Cuco shares about writing this song, “I started to write pendant while my grandpa was still alive and after his passing, I felt like I had to finish the song for him. I feel like it holds relevance to any guiding figure in your life.”

Pendant starts off with a piano playing, the first lines of his song point out what this song is truly about. “Through your eyes I want to see what’s clouding up your mind, thought about the days when you were young and now, you’re dying, crawling now you’re walking then you’re running out of time, forgot to reminisce but don’t forget to say goodbye.”

The pain Cuco must have felt while writing this song, the passing of any loved one is a painful experience and Cuco captured the grief of saying goodbye in his song perfectly.

Towards the middle of his song a violin comes in along with a guitar and saxophones. There is an echo of him saying goodbye and all we hear is the instrumental.

He sings how life is strange and towards the end of the song he says, “Fly high, my friend, I’ll see you again, I’ll find my way, I’ll be okay.” Even in grief he makes sure his grandpa up above knows even though he is no longer with them he will be okay

