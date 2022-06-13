Alestorm Sends Offensive Reply To Palestinian Fan Asking To Cancel Tel Aviv Show

Home News Roy Lott June 13th, 2022 - 6:36 PM

Alestorm has some words to say about their upcoming Tel Aviv shows. A Palestinian fan slid into the band’s DM’s asking if they were coming to Tel Aviv to perform. After the band revealed they were and gave details on the venue and date, the fan informed the band that they would not be able to make it. The reason for the fan not attending is due to Israeli checkpoints preventing them from going. “Unfortunately I can’t attend because I’m a Palestinian living under Israeli military occupation. We can’t access the venue because of Israeli checkpoints everywhere, built illegally on our land.”

They went on to say that the show would whitewash crimes in the country and will affect millions of Palestinians. The band then responded with “Come and Drink Rum.” According to Loudwire, Alestorm’s Chris Bowes was involved in a leaked group chat that included misogynistic and racist remarks with members of the band Gloryhammer. While at first, he expressed that it was a joke at first but has since said that he will be working with professionals to understand his consequences.

Alestorm recently released their pirate-themed song “The Battle of Cape Fear River” earlier this month. The song is featured on their upcoming album Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, which is set to release on June 24.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna