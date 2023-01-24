Le Tigre Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 24th, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Today the dance and punk band Le Tigre have announced their first tour in 18 years. The band will start in Philadelphia on May 27 before performing in Europe, Portugal and Spain. Also the tour will mark Le Tigre‘s return to North America where they will start in Oakland on July 3 before performing at Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Boston before the big finale at Brooklyn Steel on July 28.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am PT. Click here for information

Le Tigre was formed in New York City in 1999 when Rudy Giuliani was mayor and regressive hipster irony ruled. The band abandoned traditional punk instrumentation, pairing drum-machine beats and looped 8-bit samples with the simplest, serrated guitar riffs and call-and-response vocals.

Though rage had its place in Le Tigre, the band, with celebratory songs such as “Hot Topic”was a departure for Kathleen Hana, who is best known as the singer of Bikini Kill. “Deceptacon” the lead track of Le Tigre’s debut, was perhaps an aesthetic bridge between that seductive register of rage and Hana’s new band’s dance floor ambitions. It was later conceived of as music “for the party after the protest.”

The members of Le Tigre shared a vision for multimedia performance and touring with a slide projector which became a key component of their live show. The band’s final show was on September 24, 2005 at the Operation Ceasefire concert at Washington Monument in Washington DC, where they joined a coalition of artists calling for an end to the U.S. war in Iraq. Then in August of last year Le Tigre reunited by performing at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival at the Rose Bowl.

Le Tigre Tour Dates

5/27 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

6/1 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023

6/3 London, UK – Troxy

6/5 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

6/6 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom

6/8 Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid 2023

6/9 Porto, Portugal – Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023

6/11 Paris, France – Le Trianon

6/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

6/16 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

6/17 Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

7/1 Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown Festival

7/3 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

7/6 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

7/7 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

7/9 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

7/15 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

7/17 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

7/18 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

7/19 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

7/21 Toronto, ON – History

7/22 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

7/24 Boston, MA – Royale

7/28 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel