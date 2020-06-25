Crickets Featuring Members of Le Tigre, Faith No More and MEN Announce Self-Titled Debut Album for July 2020 Release Alongside New Single “Elastic”

Home News Roy Lott June 25th, 2020 - 11:11 PM

Supergroup Crickets have announced that their self-titled debut album will be released on July 17 via Muddguts Records. Along with the album announcement, the band shares their latest single “Elastic” with its accompanying music video. The song follows “Drilled Two Holes” released earlier this year. While the new track provides a groovy beat, it deals with facing toxic masculinity and finding real power in healing. The video appears to show many hand motions fading in and out in black and white. Check out the video below. Proceeds from the single to INCITE!, and organization helping women of color to end state violence and violence in our homes and communities, and the Okra Project, an organization focused on black trans people.

Crickets is composed of JD Samson (Le Tigre, MEN), Michael O’Neill (MEN, Princess) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen/Nastie Band) As described in a press release, the band’s sound is “like the collision of ESG, Suicide, and The Flying Lizards—or the distant, basement-funk cousin to Fever Ray.”

While Faith No More recently announced the cancellation of their much-anticipated shows with Korn, Bottum recently released a new single with his other project Man on Man with his partner Joey Holman. Bottum stated that the project “is bold and sexual by nature – romantic, optimistic and celebratory. Isolation may be the new norm but it’s provided a springboard for M.O.M. to create and rally against the limitations of the virus.”

MEN’s last release was 2013’s Labor with JD Samson.